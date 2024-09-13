Ukrainian Defense Forces repel 64 attacks in Kurakhove sector - General Staff on the situation in the frontline

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118458 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192957 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150697 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151213 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142209 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195531 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112356 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184613 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105002 views

February 28, 10:28 PM • 52049 views
February 28, 10:53 PM • 78847 views
February 28, 11:39 PM • 75044 views
March 1, 12:46 AM • 49759 views
03:40 AM • 56348 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192957 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195531 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184613 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 211525 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 199834 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 148548 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 147904 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 152084 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 143082 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 159551 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 25120 views

Over the last day, 143 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. Most attacks were repelled in the Kurakhove (64) and Pokrovske (36) sectors. The enemy launched missile and air strikes, making over 4,300 attacks.

In the last day, 143 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. In particular, in the Kurakhove sector , the Defense Forces repelled 64 attacks, and in the Pokrovsk sector - 36. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff as of 8:00 a.m. on September 13, UNN reports

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched an Iskander-M missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, as well as 80 air strikes, including 117 missile strikes. In addition, they fired 4323 times, 167 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit the occupants' pontoon ferry, a command center, one air defense facility, eight guns at firing positions, 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and two other important objects of the Russian invaders.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy conducted four attacks in the area of Vovchansk. Moreover, enemy aviation conducted two strikes with five anti-aircraft missiles on civilian infrastructure.

Eight occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka, Stelmakhivka and Lozova.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked six times. He tried to advance toward Nevske and Druzhelyubivka.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled five assault actions of Russian invaders near Verkhnekamianske. Enemy aircraft attacked the community of Fedorivka with ten unguided missiles.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked four times in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy, supported by air, carried out six attacks near Nelipivka, Toretsk and in the vicinity of New York.

In the Pokrovske sector , our defenders stopped 36 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zelene Pole, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selidove and Mykhailivka. The highest concentration of enemy attacks was in the areas of Hrodivka and Novohrodivka.

Forced evacuation of 29 more settlements announced in Kharkiv region12.09.24, 13:00 • 16836 views

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 64 attacks. The occupants were most actively trying to advance in the areas of Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka, where about 75 percent of all the fighting took place. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Oleksandropol and Zhelaniy Pershyi.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made five assaults on our positions in the areas of Vodyane and Zolota Niva. He actively used attack and bomber aircraft to attack in the area.

In the Orikhovsk sector, the occupants attacked near Robotyne, and also carried out air strikes on Kamianske, Stepnohirsk and Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian invaders attacked our positions six times. We received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.

Plus 1220 occupants and 18 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses13.09.24, 07:30 • 21977 views

In Volyn and Polissiadirections, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

The operation in the Kursk region continues.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

