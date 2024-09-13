Ukrainian Defense Forces repel 64 attacks in Kurakhove sector - General Staff on the situation in the frontline

In the last day, 143 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. In particular, in the Kurakhove sector , the Defense Forces repelled 64 attacks, and in the Pokrovsk sector - 36. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff as of 8:00 a.m. on September 13, UNN reports .

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched an Iskander-M missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, as well as 80 air strikes, including 117 missile strikes. In addition, they fired 4323 times, 167 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit the occupants' pontoon ferry, a command center, one air defense facility, eight guns at firing positions, 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and two other important objects of the Russian invaders.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy conducted four attacks in the area of Vovchansk. Moreover, enemy aviation conducted two strikes with five anti-aircraft missiles on civilian infrastructure.

Eight occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka, Stelmakhivka and Lozova.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked six times. He tried to advance toward Nevske and Druzhelyubivka.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled five assault actions of Russian invaders near Verkhnekamianske. Enemy aircraft attacked the community of Fedorivka with ten unguided missiles.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked four times in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy, supported by air, carried out six attacks near Nelipivka, Toretsk and in the vicinity of New York.

In the Pokrovske sector , our defenders stopped 36 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zelene Pole, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selidove and Mykhailivka. The highest concentration of enemy attacks was in the areas of Hrodivka and Novohrodivka.

Forced evacuation of 29 more settlements announced in Kharkiv region

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 64 attacks. The occupants were most actively trying to advance in the areas of Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka, where about 75 percent of all the fighting took place. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Oleksandropol and Zhelaniy Pershyi.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made five assaults on our positions in the areas of Vodyane and Zolota Niva. He actively used attack and bomber aircraft to attack in the area.

In the Orikhovsk sector, the occupants attacked near Robotyne, and also carried out air strikes on Kamianske, Stepnohirsk and Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian invaders attacked our positions six times. We received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.

Plus 1220 occupants and 18 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

In Volyn and Polissiadirections, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

The operation in the Kursk region continues.