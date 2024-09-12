Forced evacuation of 29 more settlements announced in Kharkiv region

In Kharkiv region, another 29 settlements in the Kupyansk district will be evacuated. It is planned to evacuate another 269 children, RMA head Oleh Syniehubov said on Thursday, UNN reports.

"Today, the Regional Defense Council decided to forcibly evacuate 269 children from 29 settlements of Kupyansk district," Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the children are planned to be taken out of the country:

Kupyanska TG - 10 settlements, 158 children.

Kurylivska TG - 6 settlements, 41 children.

Kindrashivska TG - 13 settlements, 70 children.

As of today, 10 families have been evacuated.

Syniehubov said that all evacuees would receive material assistance from international partners, including the UN, as well as humanitarian, psychological, and legal support.

All those who need it receive temporary accommodation or, with the support of Ukrzaliznytsia, assistance in evacuating to other regions of Ukraine.

Addendum

Since May 10, after the enemy intensified its activities in the north of the region, 15,031 people have been evacuated from Vovchansk and Lypkyi directions, including 1,282 children.

An 86-year-old woman rescued from the rubble of a house destroyed by Russian shelling in Kharkiv region