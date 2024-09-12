Forced evacuation of 29 more settlements announced in Kharkiv region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114168 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116864 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190461 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149264 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150505 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141915 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194428 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112329 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183659 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104951 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 43247 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM • 70414 views

February 28, 10:53 PM • 70414 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 66648 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 39632 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM • 45859 views

03:40 AM • 45859 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190456 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190456 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194424 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194424 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183656 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210636 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 199041 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199041 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 148073 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148073 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147475 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151697 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 142725 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142725 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159240 views
Forced evacuation of 29 more settlements announced in Kharkiv region

Forced evacuation of 29 more settlements announced in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16839 views

In the Kharkiv region, 269 children will be compulsorily evacuated from 29 settlements in the Kupyansk district. Since May 10, 15,031 people, including 1,282 children, have been evacuated due to enemy activity in the north of the region.

In Kharkiv region, another 29 settlements in the Kupyansk district will be evacuated. It is planned to evacuate another 269 children, RMA head Oleh Syniehubov said on Thursday, UNN reports.

"Today, the Regional Defense Council decided to forcibly evacuate 269 children from 29 settlements of Kupyansk district," Sinegubov wrote on Telegram. 

 According to him, the children are planned to be taken out of the country:

  • Kupyanska TG - 10 settlements, 158 children.
  •  Kurylivska TG - 6 settlements, 41 children.
  •  Kindrashivska TG - 13 settlements, 70 children.

As of today, 10 families have been evacuated. 

 Syniehubov said that all evacuees would receive material assistance from international partners, including the UN, as well as humanitarian, psychological, and legal support. 

All those who need it receive temporary accommodation or, with the support of Ukrzaliznytsia, assistance in evacuating to other regions of Ukraine.

Addendum 

Since May 10, after the enemy intensified its activities in the north of the region, 15,031 people have been evacuated from Vovchansk and Lypkyi directions, including 1,282 children.

An 86-year-old woman rescued from the rubble of a house destroyed by Russian shelling in Kharkiv region12.09.24, 09:59 • 14523 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar

