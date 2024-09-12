An 86-year-old woman rescued from the rubble of a house destroyed by Russian shelling in Kharkiv region

In the village of Borova, Kharkiv region, rescuers pulled an 86-year-old woman out of the rubble of a house destroyed by a morning Russian strike. She is currently in the hospital. This was reported on Thursday by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports .

This morning, the enemy struck a two-story residential building in Borova village, Izium district. The explosion destroyed the central part of the house and started a fire. During the emergency rescue operations, the rescuers saved a woman who was trapped in the debris of the building. She is currently in hospital - , the SES said in a statement.

Rescuers from Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Khmelnytsky regions, as well as a medical team from Zhytomyr region, are involved in the work.

Earlier it was reported that a destroyed residential building was burning at night due to the shelling of Borova . Also, on the night of September 12, Russian troops struck the village of Zolochiv with a UAV, damaging, among other things, gas networks.