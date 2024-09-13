ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Plus 1220 occupants and 18 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Plus 1220 occupants and 18 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21981 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has updated data on the losses of the Russian occupiers. The enemy lost 1,220 soldiers, 18 tanks and other equipment over the past day. The total losses of the Russian Federation since February 24, 22 have reached 631,420 people.

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 631 420 people, 8 671 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

Total enemy combat losses from February 24, 22 to September 13, 24 are estimated to have amounted to:

  • personnel - about 631,420 (+1,220) people,
  • tanks - 8,671 (+18) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 17,003 (+48) units,
  • artillery systems - 18,061 (+52) units,
  • multiple launch rocket systems - 1,185 (+1) units,
  • air defense systems - 945 units,
  • aircraft - 369 units,
  • helicopters - 328 units,
  • operational and tactical level drones - 15,113 (+80) units,
  • cruise missiles - 2,591 units,
  • ships/boats - 28 units,
  • submarines - 1 unit,
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks - 24,560 (+79) units,
  • special equipment - 3,071 (+10) units.
Russia's losses in Ukraine exceeded 630 thousand people - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine12.09.24, 07:44 • 20190 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

