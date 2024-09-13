Plus 1220 occupants and 18 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 631 420 people, 8 671 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

Total enemy combat losses from February 24, 22 to September 13, 24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 631,420 (+1,220) people,

tanks - 8,671 (+18) units,

armored combat vehicles - 17,003 (+48) units,

artillery systems - 18,061 (+52) units,

multiple launch rocket systems - 1,185 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 945 units,

aircraft - 369 units,

helicopters - 328 units,

operational and tactical level drones - 15,113 (+80) units,

cruise missiles - 2,591 units,

ships/boats - 28 units,

submarines - 1 unit,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 24,560 (+79) units,

special equipment - 3,071 (+10) units.

