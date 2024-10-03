Ukrainian Defense Forces Hit Russian Nebo-M Radar Station with ATACAMS

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have hit the Russian Nebo-M radar station with ATACAMS ballistic missiles. Its destruction significantly reduces the ability of the Russian army to detect, track and intercept aerodynamic and ballistic targets, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Thursday, UNN reports .

Units of the Missile Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully strike with ATACAMS ballistic missiles at the Russian radar station “Nebo-M” - , the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, the Nebo-M radar is a very difficult target to destroy, operating in stealth mode, scanning the horizon for airborne objects. According to available information, the enemy has only 10 working systems of this type left, each of which is estimated to cost more than $100 million.

The destruction of the Nebo-M radar, according to the General Staff, will create a favorable “air corridor” for the effective use of Storm Shadow and SCALP-EG cruise missiles.

