Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Ukrainian Defense Forces Hit Russian Nebo-M Radar Station with ATACAMS

Ukrainian Defense Forces Hit Russian Nebo-M Radar Station with ATACAMS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15520 views

Ukrainian defense forces hit the Russian Nebo-M radar with ATACAMS ballistic missiles. The destruction of this station significantly reduces Russia's ability to detect and intercept air targets, creating favorable conditions for the use of cruise missiles.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have hit the Russian Nebo-M radar station with ATACAMS ballistic missiles. Its destruction significantly reduces the ability of the Russian army to detect, track and intercept aerodynamic and ballistic targets, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Thursday, UNN reports .

Units of the Missile Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully strike with ATACAMS ballistic missiles at the Russian radar station “Nebo-M”

- , the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, the Nebo-M radar is a very difficult target to destroy, operating in stealth mode, scanning the horizon for airborne objects. According to available information, the enemy has only 10 working systems of this type left, each of which is estimated to cost more than $100 million.

The destruction of the Nebo-M radar, according to the General Staff, will create a favorable “air corridor” for the effective use of Storm Shadow and SCALP-EG cruise missiles.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
shtormova-tinStorm Shadow cruise missile
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
mgm-140-atacmsMGM-140 ATACMS

