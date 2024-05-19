Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy Russian minesweeper Kovrovets

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed the Kovrovets minesweeper. This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The ministry said that over the past day the Air Force and the Defense Forces' missile and artillery forces hit 21 areas of personnel concentration, one radar station and two enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed the Kovrovets minesweeper - said the General Staff.

Drones attacked a military airfield and a refinery in the Krasnodar region of russia at night

Addendum

In total, over the past day, the combat losses of the Russian invaders, irreversible and sanitary, amounted to about 1210 people.

The enemy also lost 16 tanks, 35 armored combat vehicles, 48 artillery systems, three MLRS, two PKO systems, 47 operational and tactical UAVs, one missile, 82 vehicles and two pieces of special equipment.

Recall

Russia said that on the night of May 19, its air defense forces allegedly repelled a massive attack over two regions of Russia and the territory of occupied Crimea. According to Moscow, the peninsula was hit by ATACMS missiles at night.