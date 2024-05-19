Drones attacked a military airfield and a refinery in the Krasnodar region of russia at night

At night, unidentified drones attacked a military airfield and a refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of russia. This is reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", UNN reports.

Details

A military airfield near Kushchevska village and an oil refinery in Sloviansk-on-Kuban were damaged - the post reads.

Addendum

In contrast, russia claims that in Sloviansk-on-Kuban, one of the drones crashed on the territory of the refinery, but without any consequences. The authorities assure that there was no destruction or fire.

Meanwhile, locals say they heard a loud explosion when one of the drones hit. Video from eyewitnesses also appeared online, showing the explosion and fire.

Recall

russia said that on the night of May 19, its air defense forces allegedly repelled a massive attack over two regions of russia and the territory of occupied Crimea.