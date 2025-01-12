Ukrainian Defense Forces defeat command post of the 2nd Guards Combined Arms Army in Donetsk region - General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a precision strike on the command post of the 2nd Guards Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation, located in the city of Novohrodivka, Donetsk region. This was reported by the General Staff, according to UNN.

It is noted that this operation is a continuation of a series of fire attacks on the command posts of the occupation forces in the Donetsk sector.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine demonstrate a high level of coordination and professionalism in identifying and destroying key objects of the enemy's command and control and military infrastructure,” the General Staff added.

Recall

Ukrainian troops attacked the command post of the 3rd Army Corps of the Russian Federation in occupied Svitlodarsk, Donetsk region. Over the course of the week, the Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted a series of strikes on occupiers' facilities in the region.