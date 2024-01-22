Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out 9 air strikes against the enemy - General Staff

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 9 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

The missile troops struck at the following locations:

1 area of concentration of personnel,

1 control point,

3 artillery pieces,

1 enemy air defense system.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

