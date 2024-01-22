Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out 9 air strikes against the enemy - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
According to the General Staff, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 9 air strikes on enemy concentrations. The strikes targeted the enemy's personnel, weapons, military equipment and air defense system.
During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 9 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.
Details
The missile troops struck at the following locations:
- 1 area of concentration of personnel,
- 1 control point,
- 3 artillery pieces,
- 1 enemy air defense system.
Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.
