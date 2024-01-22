Air defense forces destroy 8 out of 8 shaheeds overnight - Air Force

At night, Ukrainian air defense shot down eight of the occupiers' drones out of eight launched. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on the night of January 22, the enemy attacked with eight Shahed-136/131 attack drones from the area of the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

All eight "shaheds" were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces the statement said.

Air defense forces operated within Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipro and Kirovohrad regions.

