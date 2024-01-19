Five groups of enemy drones spotted in the sky over Ukraine - Air Force

The Air Force spotted five groups of enemy drones, UNN reports.

What is known about the movement of Russian drones:

The first group in the Kirovohrad region is heading north;

The second group in Odesa region is heading northwest towards Vinnytsia region;

The third and fourth groups in Mykolaiv region are on a northwestern course;

The fifth group moves from the south in Kherson region towards Mykolaiv region.

Ukrainian troops destroy two enemy drones over Sumy region