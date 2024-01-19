Five groups of enemy drones spotted in the sky over Ukraine - Air Force
Kyiv • UNN
The occupiers launched five groups of drones. The Air Force warns of drone activity in the south of the country.
The Air Force spotted five groups of enemy drones, UNN reports.
What is known about the movement of Russian drones:
The first group in the Kirovohrad region is heading north;
The second group in Odesa region is heading northwest towards Vinnytsia region;
The third and fourth groups in Mykolaiv region are on a northwestern course;
The fifth group moves from the south in Kherson region towards Mykolaiv region.
Ukrainian troops destroy two enemy drones over Sumy region17.01.24, 21:55 • 27924 views