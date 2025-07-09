$41.850.05
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:54 AM • 1655 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:36 AM • 12916 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 38916 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
05:59 AM • 67788 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 147078 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
July 9, 03:42 AM • 134096 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 175040 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 119241 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 206648 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 220202 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukrainian defenders will receive domestic UF training kits with increased autonomy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and approved for operation the domestically produced UF training kit. It allows for full-fledged dynamic training without the use of ammunition, has IP65 protection, and a 'shot' range of over 1 km.

Ukrainian defenders will receive domestic UF training kits with increased autonomy

The Ministry of Defense has codified and approved for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine the domestic UF training kit. This was reported by the Main Directorate for the Life Cycle Support of Weapons and Military Equipment, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that the training kit was created at a Ukrainian enterprise, taking into account the experience and specifics of practical training for defenders.

The kit's elements are mounted on the soldier's equipment and weapon. The use of UF does not require the use of ammunition. The battery charge of the kit is sufficient for more than half a day of continuous operation. It can be used in difficult weather conditions – it has IP65 moisture and dust protection. The maximum range of a simulated "shot" using the complex's equipment is over 1 km

- the Ministry of Defense spoke about the technical capabilities of the new product.

The use of the UF kit allows for full-fledged dynamic training of personnel's practical actions according to various tactical scenarios.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

