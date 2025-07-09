Ukrainian defenders will receive domestic UF training kits with increased autonomy

The Ministry of Defense has codified and approved for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine the domestic UF training kit. This was reported by the Main Directorate for the Life Cycle Support of Weapons and Military Equipment, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that the training kit was created at a Ukrainian enterprise, taking into account the experience and specifics of practical training for defenders.

The kit's elements are mounted on the soldier's equipment and weapon. The use of UF does not require the use of ammunition. The battery charge of the kit is sufficient for more than half a day of continuous operation. It can be used in difficult weather conditions – it has IP65 moisture and dust protection. The maximum range of a simulated "shot" using the complex's equipment is over 1 km - the Ministry of Defense spoke about the technical capabilities of the new product.

The use of the UF kit allows for full-fledged dynamic training of personnel's practical actions according to various tactical scenarios.

