The Ministry of Defense has approved over 120 new types of weapons for use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In June, the Ministry of Defense codified over 120 new weapon models, more than a hundred of which are of domestic production. This was reported by the Main Directorate for Ensuring the Life Cycle Support of Weapons and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

The list of codified samples of weapons and military equipment in June includes mostly unmanned aerial systems of various types and purposes (about 50), engineering tools, ammunition (mostly for UAVs), ground robotic systems (over 10). All these samples of weapons and military equipment are of domestic production, - the report says - the report says.

Significant progress is noted in the number of new UAV models with fiber-optic control approved for use by the Defense Forces this year. Since the beginning of the year - over 70 models.

The pace of development and production of innovative weapon models by Ukrainian manufacturers is high. This is confirmed by the statistics of the number of weapon and military equipment models approved for operation since the beginning of 2025 - over 600. For comparison, last year, over 300 domestic new weapon and military equipment models were codified in the first half of the year.

In the first half of the year, the UAV arsenal was replenished with over 270 new models. This is almost three times more than last year for the same period. Also, 8 domestic models of armored vehicles and combat modules for them, over sixty new EW/ELINT systems were codified. In addition, in 6 months of this year, almost 30 new engineering tools for various purposes, over three dozen ground robotic systems were codified.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense approved for operation the "Shablia MK19(M)" combat module, which can be installed on ground platforms and equipment. The module fires 40 mm grenades.