Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
03:32 PM • 3440 views
Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 16535 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
01:42 PM • 27327 views
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 29932 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 51382 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 85018 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 53899 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 52918 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 39585 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 29201 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Publications
Exclusives
40%
751mm
In six months, almost 50 new models of automotive equipment were approved for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 582 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and approved for operation almost 50 new models of automotive equipment from Ukrainian manufacturers in six months. This is twice as many as last year and includes tractors, trucks, and all-terrain chassis.

In six months, almost 50 new models of automotive equipment were approved for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the first six months of the current year, the Ministry of Defense codified and approved for use approximately 50 new models of automotive equipment from Ukrainian enterprises. This is twice as many as in the same period last year. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Armaments and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense.

Details

This includes wheeled evacuation and saddle tractors, trucks for transporting oversized cargo, all-terrain multi-purpose chassis, wheeled platforms for rear-echelon equipment and other services.

Modernization and updating of the Ukrainian army's vehicle fleet remains an important task for ensuring effective front-line logistics and troop mobility.

- noted the department.

Recall

Previously, the defense department codified and approved for operation in the Armed Forces the remotely controlled combat module "Shablia MK19(M)". It is designed for firing from a 40 mm automatic grenade launcher.

The Ministry of Defense has approved over 120 new types of weapons for use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine02.07.25, 15:28 • 1008 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Technologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
