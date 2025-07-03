In six months, almost 50 new models of automotive equipment were approved for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the first six months of the current year, the Ministry of Defense codified and approved for use approximately 50 new models of automotive equipment from Ukrainian enterprises. This is twice as many as in the same period last year. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Armaments and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense.

Details

This includes wheeled evacuation and saddle tractors, trucks for transporting oversized cargo, all-terrain multi-purpose chassis, wheeled platforms for rear-echelon equipment and other services.

Modernization and updating of the Ukrainian army's vehicle fleet remains an important task for ensuring effective front-line logistics and troop mobility. - noted the department.

Recall

Previously, the defense department codified and approved for operation in the Armed Forces the remotely controlled combat module "Shablia MK19(M)". It is designed for firing from a 40 mm automatic grenade launcher.

