Russian tricolor installed by enemy on border with Chernihiv region destroyed, situation in border area is under control - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 777 views

Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian flag installed by the occupiers near the Hremyach checkpoint on the border with Chernihiv region. This provocation was aimed at creating the appearance of Russian troops' presence on the territory of Ukraine.

Russian tricolor installed by enemy on border with Chernihiv region destroyed, situation in border area is under control - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders destroyed the Russian flag that the occupiers had installed on the border with Chernihiv region, the visibility of the Russian military "presence" on the territory of Chernihiv region has been eliminated, the situation on the border between Ukraine and Russia is under the control of the Defense Forces, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the Russian flag that the occupiers had installed on the border with Chernihiv region. A Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group installed the occupiers' tricolor near the Hremyach checkpoint, on the border between Russia and Ukraine in Chernihiv region.

- reported the General Staff.

The General Staff indicated that the enemy sometimes resorts to similar provocations in border areas with Ukraine for propaganda purposes. "However, another provocation by the occupiers failed – Ukrainian border guards detected it in time, and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the 15th Army Corps destroyed the Russian tricolor," the General Staff noted.

"The visibility of the Russian military 'presence' on the territory of Chernihiv region has been eliminated. We thank everyone involved for their prompt work and proper cooperation. The situation on the border between Ukraine and Russia is under the control of the Defense Forces," the General Staff emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
