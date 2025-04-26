Ukrainian counter-proposal to Trump's plan "hints at possible concessions" - NYT

The leadership of Ukraine has developed a counterproposal to the plan of the administration of US President Donald Trump, which has been criticized for excessive concessions to Russia. Although the counterproposal delves into some of Kyiv's previous demands, it "hints at possible concessions on issues long considered intractable," The New York Times reports, UNN writes.

According to the counterproposal from Ukraine, which was obtained by the NY Times, there will be no restrictions on the number of Ukrainian troops, a "European security contingent" supported by the United States will be deployed on the territory of Ukraine to guarantee security, and frozen Russian assets will be used to compensate for damages caused to Ukraine during the war.

"There still seems to be room for concessions between Washington and Kyiv, although their positions are hardly set in stone," the publication writes.

"Ukraine's latest proposal does not require, for example, that Ukraine's membership in NATO, which Moscow fiercely opposes, be guaranteed, although Zelensky has long held this position. Instead, it states: "Ukraine's accession to NATO depends on a consensus among Alliance members," the publication reads.

"The next US administration may decide on Ukraine's accession to NATO," the Americans told the Ukrainians, according to a person at a meeting in Paris last week. US officials said they understood that Ukraine would not accept any restrictions on joining NATO.

And while US President Donald Trump and US Vice President JD Vance this week "expressed their willingness to recognize Russian sovereignty over Crimea, the Americans have repeatedly made it clear to the Ukrainians that they will not demand that Kyiv do so, and will not expect Europeans to follow America's example," the publication writes.

"In its proposal, the Ukrainians say that their country must be "fully restored," without specifying what this would mean," the publication notes. Although, as noted, Zelensky has long stated that the ultimate goal of his government is to return all territories that constituted Ukraine when it declared its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, including Crimea, "Kyiv's latest proposal seems deliberately vague on this issue."

"Territorial issues can be discussed after a full and unconditional ceasefire," is all that is stated in the Ukrainian proposal.

