Ukrainian car fleet in 2025 was replenished with 64.5 thousand diesel cars - statistics

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 20, 08:12 PM • 18799 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 39517 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 34688 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 55575 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 36125 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 50156 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 26386 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 29547 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 27166 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 27728 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Klitschko: 600,000 Kyiv residents left the capital after Russian attacks on January 9January 20, 11:05 PM • 9570 views
US seizes seventh tanker in Caribbean linked to VenezuelaVideoJanuary 20, 11:38 PM • 16832 views
Trump reveals why he cannot end the war between Russia and UkraineJanuary 21, 12:14 AM • 20926 views
Writer Andriy Lyubka mobilizes to the Armed Forces of Ukraine after volunteer workJanuary 21, 12:47 AM • 6380 views
New train disaster in Spain: one dead, at least 14 injuredVideoJanuary 21, 01:20 AM • 4296 views
Publications
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 29624 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with RussiaJanuary 20, 03:45 PM • 55594 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by RealityJanuary 20, 01:28 PM • 50166 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 46040 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 58253 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Emmanuel Macron
Oleh Syniehubov
Musician
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Greenland
Davos
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editions06:46 AM • 2470 views
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationshipJanuary 20, 05:49 PM • 14410 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakesJanuary 20, 05:16 PM • 20681 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressureJanuary 20, 04:21 PM • 21671 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhotoJanuary 20, 02:39 PM • 28554 views
Actual
Technology
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Film

Ukrainian car fleet in 2025 was replenished with 64.5 thousand diesel cars - statistics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

In 2025, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 64.5 thousand cars with diesel engines, which is 12% less than in the previous year. The share of diesel cars among new passenger cars was 17.4%, among used cars - 18.3%.

Ukrainian car fleet in 2025 was replenished with 64.5 thousand diesel cars - statistics
Photo: Ukrautoprom

In 2025, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 64.5 thousand cars with diesel engines. This is 12% less than in the previous year, UNN reports with reference to Ukrautoprom.

Details

Of these cars, 14.2 thousand units were new (-20%) and 50.3 thousand units were used, imported from abroad (-9%).

In the new passenger car market, diesel cars accounted for 17.4% of sales, compared to 25.6% in 2024. Among imported used passenger cars, the share of diesel cars was 18.3%, compared to 24.8% a year earlier.

- stated Ukrautoprom.

The TOP-5 models of new diesel passenger cars included:

  • RENAULT Duster - 3524 units;
    • TOYOTA Land Cruiser Prado - 1830 units;
      • VOLKSWAGEN Touareg - 1388 units;
        • SKODA Kodiaq - 858 units;
          • VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 823 units.

            The TOP-5 imported used diesel cars included:

            • RENAULT Megane - 4186 units;
              • NISSAN Qashqai - 3444 units;
                • SKODA Octavia - 3259 units;
                  • VOLKSWAGEN Passat - 2773 units;
                    • VOLKSWAGEN Golf - 1790 units.

                      Recall

                      In December 2025, Ukraine's car fleet was replenished with over 32.8 thousand electric vehicles, which is 8.6 times more than a year earlier.

                      Yevhen Ustimenko

                      Auto
                      Technology
                      Trend
                      Brand
                      Electricity