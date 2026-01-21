Ukrainian car fleet in 2025 was replenished with 64.5 thousand diesel cars - statistics
Kyiv • UNN
In 2025, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 64.5 thousand cars with diesel engines, which is 12% less than in the previous year. The share of diesel cars among new passenger cars was 17.4%, among used cars - 18.3%.
In 2025, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 64.5 thousand cars with diesel engines. This is 12% less than in the previous year, UNN reports with reference to Ukrautoprom.
Details
Of these cars, 14.2 thousand units were new (-20%) and 50.3 thousand units were used, imported from abroad (-9%).
In the new passenger car market, diesel cars accounted for 17.4% of sales, compared to 25.6% in 2024. Among imported used passenger cars, the share of diesel cars was 18.3%, compared to 24.8% a year earlier.
The TOP-5 models of new diesel passenger cars included:
- RENAULT Duster - 3524
units;
- TOYOTA Land Cruiser
Prado - 1830 units;
- VOLKSWAGEN Touareg -
1388 units;
- SKODA Kodiaq - 858
units;
- VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan -
823 units.
The TOP-5 imported used diesel cars included:
- RENAULT Megane - 4186
units;
- NISSAN Qashqai - 3444
units;
- SKODA Octavia - 3259
units;
- VOLKSWAGEN Passat -
2773 units;
- VOLKSWAGEN Golf -
1790 units.
Recall
In December 2025, Ukraine's car fleet was replenished with over 32.8 thousand electric vehicles, which is 8.6 times more than a year earlier.