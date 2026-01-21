Ukrainian car fleet in 2025 was replenished with 64.5 thousand diesel cars - statistics

Photo: Ukrautoprom

In 2025, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 64.5 thousand cars with diesel engines. This is 12% less than in the previous year, UNN reports with reference to Ukrautoprom.

Details

Of these cars, 14.2 thousand units were new (-20%) and 50.3 thousand units were used, imported from abroad (-9%).

In the new passenger car market, diesel cars accounted for 17.4% of sales, compared to 25.6% in 2024. Among imported used passenger cars, the share of diesel cars was 18.3%, compared to 24.8% a year earlier. - stated Ukrautoprom.

The TOP-5 models of new diesel passenger cars included:

RENAULT Duster - 3524 units;

TOYOTA Land Cruiser Prado - 1830 units;

VOLKSWAGEN Touareg - 1388 units;

SKODA Kodiaq - 858 units;

VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 823 units.

The TOP-5 imported used diesel cars included:

RENAULT Megane - 4186 units;

NISSAN Qashqai - 3444 units;

SKODA Octavia - 3259 units;

VOLKSWAGEN Passat - 2773 units;

VOLKSWAGEN Golf - 1790 units.

Recall

In December 2025, Ukraine's car fleet was replenished with over 32.8 thousand electric vehicles, which is 8.6 times more than a year earlier.