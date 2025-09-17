Ukrainian border was not threatened during "Zapad-2025" exercises, Russian troops are leaving Belarus - Demchenko

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
09:20 AM • 4672 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 13643 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 16672 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 64540 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 89364 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 47246 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 59446 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 88215 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 30807 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 62351 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
0m/s
93%
749mm
Popular news
Charlie Kirk murder suspect left a note before shooting: details revealedSeptember 17, 01:01 AM • 14726 views
Russia's entire military logistics are under threat: "ATESH" paralyzed a railway hub near YekaterinburgPhotoSeptember 17, 03:14 AM • 17153 views
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of SwedenSeptember 17, 03:37 AM • 34879 views
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MP04:55 AM • 23288 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 12464 views
Publications
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 12836 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 64560 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 89377 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 45072 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 88230 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Roberta Metsola
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Bill Clinton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
United Kingdom
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 25574 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 31874 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 61983 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 60057 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 64459 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
The Economist
The New York Times
ChatGPT

Ukrainian border was not threatened during "Zapad-2025" exercises, Russian troops are leaving Belarus - Demchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 438 views

The joint Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025" have concluded, with no direct threats to the Ukrainian border recorded. Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, announced the reduction of Russian military presence in Belarus.

Ukrainian border was not threatened during "Zapad-2025" exercises, Russian troops are leaving Belarus - Demchenko

The joint Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025" have concluded, and no immediate threats to the Ukrainian border were recorded during their active phase. This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, emphasizing that the situation in the northern direction remains under constant control. Demchenko made this statement during a briefing, UNN writes.

Details

State Border Guard Service spokesman Demchenko commented on the situation on the border with Belarus after the completion of the joint military exercises of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus "Zapad-2025," which lasted from September 12 to 16. According to him, no danger to the Ukrainian border was recorded during the active phase of the exercises.

In the direction of our border during the active phase, we did not observe any activity or unusual situations. The training grounds where the exercises took place on the territory of Belarus are located significantly deep within the country, so we did not record any direct threats or provocations.

- the spokesman noted. 

At the same time, Demchenko emphasized that the withdrawal of Russian troops from Belarus is currently underway. Ukrainian intelligence and border guards are observing the preparation of Russian forces for departure to the territory of Russia. 

According to the spokesman, it is important to note that the number of military personnel involved in this year's exercises was insignificant. For comparison: in 2023, Russia maintained up to 12,000 of its servicemen in Belarus.

The State Border Guard Service representative reminded that the situation in the northern direction remains strategically important for Ukraine.

Developments in Belarus, including the movement of Russian troops, continue to be monitored by units of Ukrainian intelligence, the Ministry of Defense, and the State Border Guard Service. This direction remains threatening for us as long as Belarus does not stop supporting the terrorist country.

- Demchenko concluded.

Recall

On September 12, Russia and Belarus began joint military exercises "Zapad-2025" against the backdrop of escalating relations with NATO after an incident with Russian drones in Poland. More than 40,000 military personnel are estimated to be participating in the maneuvers, practicing scenarios with nuclear weapons and testing a new missile.

American military observed joint military exercises of Russia and Belarus, which began against the backdrop of escalating relations with NATO. Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin invited them to see "everything that interests them," which became another sign of warming relations between Washington and Belarus.

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenka reported that Moscow and Minsk are practicing the use of Russian tactical nuclear weapons during the joint military exercises "Zapad-2025."

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Ukraine
Poland