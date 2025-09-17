Ukrainian border was not threatened during "Zapad-2025" exercises, Russian troops are leaving Belarus - Demchenko

The joint Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025" have concluded, and no immediate threats to the Ukrainian border were recorded during their active phase. This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, emphasizing that the situation in the northern direction remains under constant control. Demchenko made this statement during a briefing, UNN writes.

Details

State Border Guard Service spokesman Demchenko commented on the situation on the border with Belarus after the completion of the joint military exercises of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus "Zapad-2025," which lasted from September 12 to 16. According to him, no danger to the Ukrainian border was recorded during the active phase of the exercises.

In the direction of our border during the active phase, we did not observe any activity or unusual situations. The training grounds where the exercises took place on the territory of Belarus are located significantly deep within the country, so we did not record any direct threats or provocations. - the spokesman noted.

At the same time, Demchenko emphasized that the withdrawal of Russian troops from Belarus is currently underway. Ukrainian intelligence and border guards are observing the preparation of Russian forces for departure to the territory of Russia.

According to the spokesman, it is important to note that the number of military personnel involved in this year's exercises was insignificant. For comparison: in 2023, Russia maintained up to 12,000 of its servicemen in Belarus.

The State Border Guard Service representative reminded that the situation in the northern direction remains strategically important for Ukraine.

Developments in Belarus, including the movement of Russian troops, continue to be monitored by units of Ukrainian intelligence, the Ministry of Defense, and the State Border Guard Service. This direction remains threatening for us as long as Belarus does not stop supporting the terrorist country. - Demchenko concluded.

Recall

On September 12, Russia and Belarus began joint military exercises "Zapad-2025" against the backdrop of escalating relations with NATO after an incident with Russian drones in Poland. More than 40,000 military personnel are estimated to be participating in the maneuvers, practicing scenarios with nuclear weapons and testing a new missile.

American military observed joint military exercises of Russia and Belarus, which began against the backdrop of escalating relations with NATO. Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin invited them to see "everything that interests them," which became another sign of warming relations between Washington and Belarus.

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenka reported that Moscow and Minsk are practicing the use of Russian tactical nuclear weapons during the joint military exercises "Zapad-2025."