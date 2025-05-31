DPSU drone operators struck the occupiers' positions in the Kursk direction. Artillery and trenches were destroyed. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.

Details

The "Prime" RUBpAK unit of the 5th Border Detachment continues to inflict pinpoint strikes on Russian positions in the Kursk direction.

According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, operators of combat drones destroyed several important fire and logistics targets of the enemy at once.

The SBGS reported that the starting position for launching enemy drones was hit, two shelters for pilots were destroyed, four bunkers, two artillery positions, six shelters and one firing point.

Border guards are an important component of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and continue to protect the state border in the conditions of hostilities - the message says.

