Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 11923 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 45820 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 92823 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 96352 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 91356 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 136809 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 123743 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 63008 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 34805 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 45656 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

Border guards destroyed the occupiers' artillery and dugouts in the Kursk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

Ukrainian border guards used "Prime" strike drone systems to carry out precision strikes on the occupiers' positions in the Kursk region. Artillery, bunkers, shelters, and enemy firing points were destroyed.

Border guards destroyed the occupiers' artillery and dugouts in the Kursk direction

DPSU drone operators struck the occupiers' positions in the Kursk direction. Artillery and trenches were destroyed. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.

Details

The "Prime" RUBpAK unit of the 5th Border Detachment continues to inflict pinpoint strikes on Russian positions in the Kursk direction.

According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, operators of combat drones destroyed several important fire and logistics targets of the enemy at once.

The SBGS reported that the starting position for launching enemy drones was hit, two shelters for pilots were destroyed, four bunkers, two artillery positions, six shelters and one firing point.

Border guards are an important component of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and continue to protect the state border in the conditions of hostilities

- the message says.

A fighter from "Birds of Magyar" destroyed a Russian "Grad" system with 40 rockets of ammunition with one drone: an impressive video 30.05.25, 17:47 • 16189 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Kursk Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
