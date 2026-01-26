Ukrainian banks issued UAH 1.5 billion in mortgage loans in November

In November 2025, Ukrainian banks issued 743 mortgage loans totaling UAH 1.5 billion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the results of the monthly survey of banks on mortgage lending, published by the NBU.

Details

It is noted that the largest share of mortgage loans fell on the primary real estate market. In this segment, 434 loans totaling UAH 910 million were provided. Of these, 163 loans for UAH 319 million were issued against the collateral of property rights to future real estate.

In the secondary real estate market, banks issued 309 loans totaling UAH 614 million.

The weighted average effective rate was:

8.14% per annum — in the primary market;

9.42% per annum — in the secondary market.

The quality of the mortgage portfolio remains consistently high: the share of non-performing loans is only 11%.

Leaders among regions in terms of mortgage lending volumes

In terms of regions, the largest volumes of mortgage lending in November were recorded:

Kyiv region — 239 agreements for UAH 521 million (34% of the total volume);

Kyiv city — 148 agreements for UAH 343 million;

Lviv region — 51 agreements for UAH 109 million;

Ivano-Frankivsk region — 40 agreements for UAH 75 million;

Volyn region — 32 agreements for UAH 56 million.

38 banks participated in the survey, accounting for over 95% of the gross mortgage portfolio. 14 banks reported issuing new mortgage loans in November.

The National Bank reminded that the Financial Stability Council approved the Mortgage Lending Development Strategy, aimed at strengthening market mechanisms and increasing housing affordability.

Over 1200 IDPs applied for preferential mortgages under the new state program