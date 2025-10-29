Ukrainian arms manufacturers are massively relocating abroad: reasons named
Kyiv • UNN
Due to Russian aggression, most Ukrainian arms manufacturers are forced to seek safe working conditions abroad. This is evidenced by the results of a survey by Technological Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
In addition to security threats, the following factors were identified as reasons why domestic arms manufacturers are seeking safe conditions abroad:
- inability to export products (61%);
- insufficient volume of state orders despite the ability to produce more (56%);
- inability to export technologies (56%).
In recent months, there has been a decrease in the number of companies planning or already having relocated. If in February of this year it was 85%, in October it became 51%.
The most popular countries for relocation of Ukrainian arms manufacturers are Poland (52%), Czech Republic (39%), USA (19%), Estonia (19%), Slovakia (13%).
At the same time, the publication listed the conditions under which the aforementioned companies can remain in Ukraine:
- Ability to export products (74%);
- Ability to export technologies (69%);
- Predictability of state orders (69%);
- Increase in the volume of state procurement (57%);
- Affordable loans for the defense industry (40%);
- Creation of joint ventures with partners (JV) (37%).
