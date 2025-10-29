Ukrainian arms manufacturers are massively relocating abroad: reasons named

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 5004 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 6934 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
11:54 AM • 14544 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
09:51 AM • 12933 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 51382 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 43273 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 44554 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 113533 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 58948 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 54073 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
DPRK tested a new strategic cruise missile ahead of Trump's visit to South KoreaOctober 29, 04:30 AM • 38941 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 53742 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 32665 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideo08:05 AM • 24461 views
Tanker with Russian oil turned back on its way to India after US sanctions08:48 AM • 12927 views
Publications
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 5004 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto11:54 AM • 14544 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhoto11:14 AM • 12749 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 51382 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 54234 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Kim Jong Un
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideo08:05 AM • 24862 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 33051 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 29663 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhotoOctober 28, 05:10 PM • 31898 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhotoOctober 28, 01:18 PM • 39280 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Washington Post
Mushrooms
Forbes

Ukrainian arms manufacturers are massively relocating abroad: reasons named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1972 views

Most Ukrainian arms manufacturers are seeking safe working conditions abroad due to Russian aggression. The main reasons are the inability to export products and insufficient volumes of state orders.

Ukrainian arms manufacturers are massively relocating abroad: reasons named

Due to Russian aggression, most Ukrainian arms manufacturers are forced to seek safe working conditions abroad. This is evidenced by the results of a survey by Technological Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In addition to security threats, the following factors were identified as reasons why domestic arms manufacturers are seeking safe conditions abroad:

  • inability to export products (61%);
    • insufficient volume of state orders despite the ability to produce more (56%);
      • inability to export technologies (56%).

        In recent months, there has been a decrease in the number of companies planning or already having relocated. If in February of this year it was 85%, in October it became 51%.

        The most popular countries for relocation of Ukrainian arms manufacturers are Poland (52%), Czech Republic (39%), USA (19%), Estonia (19%), Slovakia (13%).

        At the same time, the publication listed the conditions under which the aforementioned companies can remain in Ukraine:

        • Ability to export products (74%);
          • Ability to export technologies (69%);
            • Predictability of state orders (69%);
              • Increase in the volume of state procurement (57%);
                • Affordable loans for the defense industry (40%);
                  • Creation of joint ventures with partners (JV) (37%).

                    Ukrainian defense industry gets its own brand ZBROYA: Ministry of Defense explains the meaning and goals of the project10/23/25, 6:59 PM • 2645 views

                    Yevhen Ustimenko

                    War in UkraineEconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
                    Technology
                    State budget
                    Martial law
                    War in Ukraine
                    State Border of Ukraine
                    Czech Republic
                    Slovakia
                    United States
                    Estonia
                    Ukraine
                    Poland