Ukrainian defense industry gets its own brand ZBROYA: Ministry of Defense explains the meaning and goals of the project

In three years of full-scale war, Ukraine has not only survived but also created a powerful defense industry capable of competing in the global market. The central element of this transformation is the ZBROYA brand, which unites state and private enterprises, research centers, volunteers, and international partners into a single defense ecosystem. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Defense explains that ZBROYA is "Ukraine's intelligent force." The name was first heard in February 2025 during the President's speech, and later became the official brand under which the Ukrainian defense industry is presented on the international arena.

The brand unites over 900 manufacturers of weapons and military equipment, over 1000 teams of developers of innovative solutions, and over 300,000 employees in the defense industry. ZBROYA ensures comprehensive interaction between the state, enterprises, scientists, and international partners, allowing for the creation of modern, battle-tested weapons and strengthening the country's defense capabilities.

On August 18, 2025, the Ministry of Defense launched the zbroya.gov.ua portal, which became the digital core of the ecosystem. The platform provides manufacturers with access to state services, support programs, and up-to-date information, simplifies communication with the state, and opens new opportunities for veterans who wish to join the defense industry.

As emphasized by the Ministry of Defense, the value of ZBROYA lies in the people who create it: from developers to veterans and scientists, together they form the "Arsenal of the Free World" and raise the technological level of Ukrainian defense.

