Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
12:16 PM • 20374 views
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White HousePhoto
11:30 AM • 22475 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
11:05 AM • 22071 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
10:56 AM • 34717 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 31770 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 28132 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM • 12572 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
October 23, 07:25 AM • 15007 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
October 23, 07:22 AM • 16512 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
Exclusives
Ukrainian defense industry gets its own brand ZBROYA: Ministry of Defense explains the meaning and goals of the project

Kyiv • UNN

 • 720 views

The Ministry of Defense spoke about the Ukrainian national weapons brand ZBROYA, which will officially represent Ukraine at the international level.

Ukrainian defense industry gets its own brand ZBROYA: Ministry of Defense explains the meaning and goals of the project

In three years of full-scale war, Ukraine has not only survived but also created a powerful defense industry capable of competing in the global market. The central element of this transformation is the ZBROYA brand, which unites state and private enterprises, research centers, volunteers, and international partners into a single defense ecosystem. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Defense explains that ZBROYA is "Ukraine's intelligent force." The name was first heard in February 2025 during the President's speech, and later became the official brand under which the Ukrainian defense industry is presented on the international arena.

The brand unites over 900 manufacturers of weapons and military equipment, over 1000 teams of developers of innovative solutions, and over 300,000 employees in the defense industry. ZBROYA ensures comprehensive interaction between the state, enterprises, scientists, and international partners, allowing for the creation of modern, battle-tested weapons and strengthening the country's defense capabilities.

On August 18, 2025, the Ministry of Defense launched the zbroya.gov.ua portal, which became the digital core of the ecosystem. The platform provides manufacturers with access to state services, support programs, and up-to-date information, simplifies communication with the state, and opens new opportunities for veterans who wish to join the defense industry.

As emphasized by the Ministry of Defense, the value of ZBROYA lies in the people who create it: from developers to veterans and scientists, together they form the "Arsenal of the Free World" and raise the technological level of Ukrainian defense.

Part. Military personnel will be able to submit reports on transfers between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard online – in the "Army+" application

Stepan Haftko

Technologies
Technology
Brand
War in Ukraine
charity
National Guard of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine