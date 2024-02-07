Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of an enemy missile: what is known

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has warned of a possible enemy cruise missile heading toward Pervomaisk, Mykolaiv region, UNN reports .

Details

"Odesa and Mykolaiv regions are likely to be hit by a cruise missile!" the Ukrainian Air Force wrote on social media.

Later, it was added that the missile was heading north toward Pervomaisk, Mykolaiv region.

