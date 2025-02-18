The defense forces continue to inflict losses on the aggressor country of Russia - over the past day alone, 1,170 occupants and 337 units of enemy weapons and equipment were eliminated. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 22 to February 18, 25 are approximately:

personnel - 861090 (+1170) persons liquidated

tanks - 10101 (+12)

armored combat vehicles - 21075 (+12)

artillery systems - 23275 (+53)

RSV - 1285 (+2)

air defense systems - 1068 (+1)

airplanes - 370 (0)

helicopters - 331 (0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 25586 (+181)

cruise missiles - 3064 (+1)

ships / boats - 28 (0)

submarines - 1 (0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 37679 (+74)

special equipment - 3751 (+1)

Recall

Over the last day , 122 combat engagements took place, with the largest number of attacks in the Pokrovsk sector - 44 times. The enemy carried out 53 air strikes and launched more than 1,000 kamikaze drones.

