Ukrainian Armed Forces improve tactical situation in the Liman sector - Khortytsia JFO spokesman

In the Lyman sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have some success in the area of Serebryanske forestry. This was stated by the spokesman of the Khortytsia military command Nazar Voloshyn on Hromadske Radio, reports UNN.

I can partially confirm that in the Liman sector we have some successes of the Defense Forces in the area of Serebryany forestry, and they managed to improve the tactical situation to some extent Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia JFO

According to him, the situation around Chasovyi Yar is such that the Defense Forces are in full control of the situation. As of the beginning of the week, the situation has not changed, and active hostilities continue day and night.

Russian propaganda periodically makes claims that their army has entered the city, but the enemy has not had any territorial successes in recent days.

There is no enemy Russian army in the city. The enemy is still making efforts and continues to destroy Chasiv Yar and the surrounding settlements with aircraft and artillery. Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia JFO

The occupants are trying in every possible way to gain the dominant heights on which Chasiv Yar is located in order to continue the struggle for territory and shell the following settlements, namely Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk," Voloshyn said.

He also added that the Russians do not take into account the losses of their personnel and equipment and try to send both mobilized and former prisoners to the assaults, but the occupiers are saving their equipment.

The occupants are rushing to the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka highway. The enemy can shell it. There is a certain danger, but now it is dangerous in the whole of eastern Ukraine, because everything is shelled by the enemy with artillery, mortars and aviation," emphasized the Khortytsia military command. Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia JFO

