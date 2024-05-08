Ukrainian Armed Forces improve tactical situation in the Liman sector - Khortytsia JFO spokesman

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84494 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108047 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150859 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154842 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250983 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174270 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165506 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226253 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 35024 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 33030 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67112 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35274 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61305 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250983 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226253 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212310 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238036 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224803 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84494 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61305 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67112 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113041 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113926 views
Actual
Ukrainian Armed Forces improve tactical situation in the Liman sector - Khortytsia JFO spokesman

Ukrainian Armed Forces improve tactical situation in the Liman sector - Khortytsia JFO spokesman

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33963 views

Ukraine's Armed Forces have made progress in the Lyman sector, improving the tactical situation in the area of Serebryany forestry, said a spokesman for the Khortytsia Regional Military Command.

In the Lyman sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have some success in the area of Serebryanske forestry. This was stated by the spokesman of the Khortytsia military command Nazar Voloshyn on Hromadske Radio, reports UNN.

Details

I can partially confirm that in the Liman sector we have some successes of the Defense Forces in the area of Serebryany forestry, and they managed to improve the tactical situation to some extent

Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia JFO

According to him, the situation around Chasovyi Yar is such that the Defense Forces are in full control of the situation. As of the beginning of the week, the situation has not changed, and active hostilities continue day and night.

AddendumAddendum

Russian propaganda periodically makes claims that their army has entered the city, but the enemy has not had any territorial successes in recent days.

There is no enemy Russian army in the city. The enemy is still making efforts and continues to destroy Chasiv Yar and the surrounding settlements with aircraft and artillery.

Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia JFO

The occupants are trying in every possible way to gain the dominant heights on which Chasiv Yar is located in order to continue the struggle for territory and shell the following settlements, namely Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk," Voloshyn said.

He also added that the Russians do not take into account the losses of their personnel and equipment and try to send both mobilized and former prisoners to the assaults, but the occupiers are saving their equipment.

The occupants are rushing to the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka highway. The enemy can shell it. There is a certain danger, but now it is dangerous in the whole of eastern Ukraine, because everything is shelled by the enemy with artillery, mortars and aviation," emphasized the Khortytsia military command.

Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia JFO

The Ukrainian Security Center named the conditions under which the Armed Forces will be able to stabilize the front line and when07.05.24, 16:53 • 18893 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
ukraineUkraine
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
kramatorskKramatorsk

Contact us about advertising