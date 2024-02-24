Ukrainian Air Force detects movement of attack drones in direction of Dnipropetrovs'k region
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force reports that russian attack drones are moving from Zaporizhzhia region toward Dnipro region.
