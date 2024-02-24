Air Force warns of ballistic threat to Poltava, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia

The air alert has covered three regions of Ukraine - Poltava, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

There is a threat of ballistic missile use in Poltava, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

At the same time, there were earlier reports of enemy tactical aviation activity on the eastern and southeastern directions. There were also warnings of the threat of the use of air strikes on the frontline regions.

