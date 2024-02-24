The Air Force destroyed 12 russian UAVs and 2 X-59 missiles

Air defense destroyed 12 russian Shahed drones in different regions, as well as 2 X-59 guided missiles. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

On the night of February 24, 2024, the russians fired two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Rostov region, three X-59 guided missiles (launched from the territory of the TOT in Kherson region), and 12 Shahed attack drones (Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Chauda) at Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to destroy 2 X-59 guided missiles and 12 Shahed drones in Kirovohrad, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

Anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare equipment of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were used to repel the air attack.

Over the past day, russia launched 10 missile strikes, 93 air attacks, and 141 salvo attacks