Ukrainian Air Force commander shows video of downed Russian Su-34

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 25176 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 89725 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 60076 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 251003 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 217609 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 185869 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 227426 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250773 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156690 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371969 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 198076 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 77085 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 98052 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 62997 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 55577 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 31939 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 89772 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 251065 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 199989 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 217643 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16890 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 25323 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25510 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 56995 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 64383 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukrainian Air Force commander shows video of downed Russian Su-34

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28007 views

The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force showed a video of a downed Russian Su-34 fighter jet that was shot down on March 1, 2024.

Ukrainian Air Force commander shows video of downed Russian Su-34

The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, showed a video of a downed Su-34 on the morning of March 1, 2024, in the Mariupol sector, UNN reports.

Details

"Here it is - a downed Su-34 in the morning of March 1, 2024 in the Mariupol sector! It is not always possible to please you with such videos, because the Air Force conducts combat operations at long distances! Checked, visually confirmed! Thank you all for your work! Believe the Air Force, not the sofa experts! Together to victory!" - Oleshchuk wrote on Telegram.

Air defense shoots down 14 Iranian Shahed drones and a Su-34 fighter-bomber02.03.24, 08:19 • 35273 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Su-34
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Mykola Oleshchuk
Telegram
Mariupol
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14