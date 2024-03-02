Ukrainian Air Force commander shows video of downed Russian Su-34

The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, showed a video of a downed Su-34 on the morning of March 1, 2024, in the Mariupol sector, UNN reports.

Details

"Here it is - a downed Su-34 in the morning of March 1, 2024 in the Mariupol sector! It is not always possible to please you with such videos, because the Air Force conducts combat operations at long distances! Checked, visually confirmed! Thank you all for your work! Believe the Air Force, not the sofa experts! Together to victory!" - Oleshchuk wrote on Telegram.

Air defense shoots down 14 Iranian Shahed drones and a Su-34 fighter-bomber