Ukraine's sovereign independence must be reflected in peace talks - Scholz

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 20549 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 61517 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 85453 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 109007 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 83724 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119649 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101570 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113133 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116772 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154836 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 97903 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 66254 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 35860 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 98120 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 59033 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 109010 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119652 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154839 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145351 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177623 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 59033 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 98120 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134734 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136643 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164830 views
Ukraine's sovereign independence must be reflected in peace talks - Scholz

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24001 views

The U.S. reaffirmed the goal of preserving Ukraine's sovereign independence, emphasizing the principle of “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.

The U.S. government has reaffirmed the shared goal of preserving Ukraine's sovereign independence. This sovereign independence should be reflected in peace talks. This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Munich conference, reports UNN.

As supporters of freedom and democracy, we stand with Ukraine under attack. I am therefore very pleased that the U.S. government has reaffirmed our shared goal of preserving Ukraine's sovereign independence. That sovereign independence must be reflected in the negotiations. That is what it means when we say nothing about Ukraine, without Ukraine

- Scholz stated.

He said the Russian war against Ukraine must end and as soon as possible.

“It is right that negotiations are now being held directly with Russia with the participation of Ukraine. I think we all agree that the Russian war against Ukraine must end as soon as possible...Anyone who wants to move the borders by force is bringing an axe to our peaceful order. The borders should not be changed by force,” Scholz said.

Scholz calls to recognize the war in Ukraine as an emergency for German security14.02.2025, 07:13 • 30710 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
federal-government-of-the-united-statesFederal government of the United States
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
ukraineUkraine

