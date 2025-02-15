Ukraine's sovereign independence must be reflected in peace talks - Scholz

The U.S. government has reaffirmed the shared goal of preserving Ukraine's sovereign independence. This sovereign independence should be reflected in peace talks. This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Munich conference, reports UNN.

As supporters of freedom and democracy, we stand with Ukraine under attack. I am therefore very pleased that the U.S. government has reaffirmed our shared goal of preserving Ukraine's sovereign independence. That sovereign independence must be reflected in the negotiations. That is what it means when we say nothing about Ukraine, without Ukraine - Scholz stated.

He said the Russian war against Ukraine must end and as soon as possible.

“It is right that negotiations are now being held directly with Russia with the participation of Ukraine. I think we all agree that the Russian war against Ukraine must end as soon as possible...Anyone who wants to move the borders by force is bringing an axe to our peaceful order. The borders should not be changed by force,” Scholz said.

Scholz calls to recognize the war in Ukraine as an emergency for German security