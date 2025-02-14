Scholz said that the war in Ukraine should be recognized as an emergency for the country's security. This was reported by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UNN reports.

Details

The German Chancellor emphasized that this issue requires immediate changes in Germany's security policy. According to him, support for Ukraine should no longer be provided at the expense of other state priorities.

Scholz emphasized the importance of the Bundestag adopting a resolution classifying Russia's war against Ukraine as a state of emergency under the German Constitution. The Chancellor noted that if Ukraine were to lose, the consequences could be much more serious for Europe and Germany than if it were to win.

In addition, he called for more active investment in the European defense industry and a deeper discussion on the development of European security. In his speech, Scholz emphasized that strengthening Germany's defense capabilities should be a priority in the new geopolitical situation.

Recall

Meanwhile, negotiations on the settlement of the war continue in the international arena. Kellogg commented on the role of European countries in diplomatic processes. He noted that European leaders can initiate conversations with Washington to coordinate actions to resolve the conflict. The U.S. representative emphasized the openness of the U.S. President to communication and stressed the need for more active participation of European partners in this process.

