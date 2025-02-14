NATO membership for Ukraine not off the table - Trump's deputy special envoy

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

NATO membership for Ukraine not off the table - Trump's deputy special envoy

Kyiv  •  UNN

A senior US official, John Cole, said that the United States has not ruled out Ukraine's potential membership in NATO or a negotiated return to its borders by 2014, contradicting comments made this week by the U.S. Defense Secretary ahead of possible peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.

Senior U.S. official John Cole said on Thursday that the United States has not ruled out Ukraine's potential membership in NATO or a negotiated return to its borders by 2014, contradicting comments made this week by the U.S. Defense Secretary ahead of possible peace talks to end the war in Ukraine. He said this in an interview with Reuters, UNN reports.

Details

"Right now, it's still on the table," said John Cole, President Donald Trump's deputy special envoy for Ukraine, when asked if the United States has ruled out Ukraine's possible membership in NATO. In an interview with Reuters in Munich, he added that a possible return of Ukraine to pre-2014 borders is also still on the table.

On Wednesday, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hagel sent a different message, telling Ukraine's military allies in Brussels that returning Ukraine to pre-2014 borders is not realistic and the U.S. does not see Ukraine's NATO membership as part of the solution to the nearly three-year war in Ukraine.

Pentagon chief says returning Ukraine to 2014 borders is unrealistic12.02.25, 16:23 • 104971 view

Speaking after Cole's comments, Trump told reporters at the White House that he did not believe Russia would "allow" Ukraine to join NATO, accusing the administration of former President Joe Biden of even raising the topic.

"I think that's why the war started," Trump said. - "Biden shouldn't have said that.

Earlier on Thursday, Hughes appeared to backtrack on his own remarks, saying at a press conference that "everything is on the table" for talks on the war in Ukraine, and that Trump must decide what concessions will be made.

On Wednesday, Trump ordered senior officials in his administration to begin negotiations to end the war.

Cole is in Munich this week with Gen. Keith Kellogg, Trump's top special envoy for Ukraine, for an annual security conference. Kellogg's name did not appear in Wednesday's presidential announcement listing the administration officials who will lead formal peace talks.

Cole said that Steve Vitkoff, the US special envoy to the Middle East, will now assist in the negotiations by taking the lead on talks with Russia. He said that Kellogg and Cole are both involved in negotiations with the Europeans and Ukrainians.

Asked about Kellogg's role in the peace talks, White House spokeswoman Carolyn Leavitt said on Wednesday that Kellogg "remains an important part of this team and this effort.

Zelensky and Putin must talk face to face - Kellogg14.02.25, 11:13 • 29628 views

Cole said that formal talks on Ukraine have not yet begun, and that the US is still working on discussions with Europeans and Ukrainians on how best to end the conflict.

"How do Ukrainians and Europeans fit into all this? We don't know right now," Cole said, adding that "we need to get the Europeans involved.

"Europeans want this war to stop," he said. - "They are more than ready to participate (in military support for Ukraine). There are doubts... about whether they are going to give 100 percent. But everything I hear indicates that they are really ready to intervene.

It is unclear what exactly Washington told the Kremlin about the talks. But Cole said that Putin seemed ready to start talks with Ukraine without preconditions.

"There's been a lot of talk about Steve witkoff's trip to moscow and how he met with Putin," said Cole. - "Putin seems willing to play ball, but we're not sure what that means. I think he's ready to talk.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Western officials on social media not to trust Putin, who launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Officials in Europe expressed deep concern over Hughes' comments on Wednesday. "We shouldn't take anything off the table before the talks start. Because that plays into Russia's hands," Kaja Kallas, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, told reporters on Thursday. - This is appeasement. It has never worked.

Asked whether the US was conceding too much to Putin up front, Cole replied: "Some people have said inappropriate things, but I don't think we're giving up anything.

"With Putin and the Russians, you don't know," Cole said. - "Are they trying to play with us? Or are they sincere? And then you sit down at the table and you find out quickly.

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
white-houseWhite House
natoNATO
munichMunich
donald-trumpDonald Trump
brusselsBrussels
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising