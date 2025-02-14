Zelensky and Putin must talk face to face - Kellogg

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg said that direct talks between Zelensky and Putin are necessary to resolve the conflict. He said this before the Munich conference, UNN reports with reference to Tagesschau.

We realize that the three parties have to talk to each other, especially the two main actors, the Russians and the Ukrainians, they have to sit down and talk - Kellogg said.

He refuted the impression that US President Donald Trump wants to negotiate only with the Kremlin dictator.

Recall

Trump announces that Ukraine will participate in peace talks with Russia next week in Saudi Arabia.