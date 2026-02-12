Ukraine's Foreign Ministry welcomes Estonia's accession to the committee of the Special Tribunal on Russia's aggression

$43.090.06
51.250.13
ukenru
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 11853 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 21696 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 17326 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 17471 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 18071 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 25812 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 18205 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 21468 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 35508 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 25138 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.8m/s
93%
732mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Four dead and three wounded in Dnipropetrovsk region after enemy strikesFebruary 11, 09:26 PM • 5218 views
Assistance for the restoration of damaged housing: how to get funds from the statePhotoFebruary 11, 09:59 PM • 3520 views
Explosions heard in Odesa: authorities urge people to stay in sheltersFebruary 11, 10:52 PM • 2882 views
Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard in the city12:39 AM • 10878 views
An defense industry enterprise was hit in the Tambov region of the Russian FederationVideo02:12 AM • 3768 views
Publications
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 25811 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 23435 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 25502 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 35507 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 47778 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Mark Rutte
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Kharkiv Oblast
Estonia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 11950 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 14315 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 15923 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 17963 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 33968 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Series

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry welcomes Estonia's accession to the committee of the Special Tribunal on Russia's aggression

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1032 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha welcomed Estonia's decision to join the steering committee of the Council of Europe's Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine. This step is a clear signal towards accountability and the restoration of international law.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry welcomes Estonia's accession to the committee of the Special Tribunal on Russia's aggression

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha welcomed Estonia's decision to join the Steering Committee of the Council of Europe's Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. He wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

The Foreign Minister called this historic and deeply encouraging news.

This progress, exemplified by Estonia, is a clear and unmistakable signal: accountability is not a distant aspiration, it is becoming a reality.

- wrote Sybiha.

He emphasized that justice for the crime of aggression is essential for restoring international law and preventing the recurrence of such crimes.

"Justice for the crime of aggression is essential for restoring international law and ensuring that such crimes never happen again. I call on our partners to join these efforts. The momentum is already there - and it must not slow down," Sybiha summarized.

Recall

Estonia added 1073 Russian militants to the list of persons banned from entering the Schengen area. These individuals committed crimes in Ukraine and pose a threat to European security.

Zelenskyy discussed with Estonian Foreign Minister additional contributions to the PURL program and strengthening air defense06.02.26, 15:43 • 3538 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Council of Europe
Estonia
Ukraine