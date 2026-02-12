Ukraine's Foreign Ministry welcomes Estonia's accession to the committee of the Special Tribunal on Russia's aggression

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha welcomed Estonia's decision to join the Steering Committee of the Council of Europe's Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. He wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.

The Foreign Minister called this historic and deeply encouraging news.

This progress, exemplified by Estonia, is a clear and unmistakable signal: accountability is not a distant aspiration, it is becoming a reality. - wrote Sybiha.

He emphasized that justice for the crime of aggression is essential for restoring international law and preventing the recurrence of such crimes.

"Justice for the crime of aggression is essential for restoring international law and ensuring that such crimes never happen again. I call on our partners to join these efforts. The momentum is already there - and it must not slow down," Sybiha summarized.

