Ukraine's EU membership is not subject to negotiations - Stefanishyna on Trump's “peace plan”

Ukraine's EU membership is not subject to negotiations - Stefanishyna on Trump's “peace plan”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28116 views

The Vice Prime Minister said that Ukraine's membership in the EU is not subject to negotiations and will happen regardless of any plans. She also recalled the irreversibility of Ukraine's membership in NATO, which has been confirmed by all allies.

Ukraine's membership in the European Union is not subject to negotiations. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna  to journalists, UNN reports.

Stefanishyna commented on the information from the American media about Trump's alleged "peace plan," which includes a clause on Ukraine's accession to the EU. Allegedly, Ukraine refuses to join NATO, and Ukraine, in turn, is allowed to join the EU by 2030.

"I think we should start from a strong position, regardless of whether Ukraine's membership in the EU is part of any peace plans or not. Ukraine's membership in the EU will happen. Therefore, it is not a subject of discussion or negotiation," Stefanishyna said.

She recalled that the President said that at the NATO summit in Washington, all allies, including the United States, Hungary and other NATO member states, confirmed that Ukraine's membership in the Alliance is irreversible.

"I am not a party to the negotiations, I don't know about the existence of any documents or plans, but I know for sure that my job title includes the words European and Euro-Atlantic integration, these  obligations are in the Constitution. I am confident that the President, the Parliament and the Government will uphold them in the best interests of Ukrainians," Stefanishyna said.

Addendum

Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, will not present a "peace plan" during the Munich conference.

Bloomberg reported that Donald Trump's administration is preparing to present a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine to its allies, which would freeze the conflict. The document allegedly proposes to leave the occupied territories in an indefinite status, while providing Ukraine with security guarantees to prevent a new attack by Moscow.

Anna Murashko

