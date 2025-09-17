$41.230.05
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Since the beginning of 2025, Ukraine's Defense Forces have eliminated over 305,000 Russian servicemen and about 30,000 pieces of equipment. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025

Since the beginning of 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully contained enemy offensives, eliminating over 305,000 Russian military personnel and about 30,000 units of equipment. This is reported by UNN with reference to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on Telegram.

Details

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, in the first eight and a half months of 2025, Ukrainian defenders eliminated over 305,000 servicemen of the Russian army. This indicator demonstrates the effectiveness of defensive actions and the high professionalism of the troops.

Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy the enemy: over 305,000 occupiers eliminated since the beginning of the year (305,630)

- the message says.

In addition, Ukrainian troops inflicted significant losses on enemy equipment. According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during this period, almost 30,000 units of enemy vehicles were hit, which significantly undermines the capabilities of the Russian army in terms of supply and movement.

At the same time, we are also destroying enemy logistics: in 2025, 29,095 units of vehicles have already been hit

- Syrskyi wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also published a video of combat operations, showing the destruction of enemy personnel and equipment.

Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasized the importance of the support and professionalism of Ukrainian soldiers during combat operations.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the positive results of August 2025 for the Defense Forces, despite the challenges. The Ukrainian military regained control over 58 square kilometers of territory and inflicted significant losses on the occupiers in manpower.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi