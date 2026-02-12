Ukraine's battlefield strategy is working and will be presented at Ramstein - Fedorov

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov stated that during today's meeting in the "Ramstein" format, he will present his vision for countering Russia to partners. Fedorov said this before the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, as reported by UNN.

Our strategy is working. We destroyed 35,000 Russians in December, 30,000 Russians in January. And we have our vision for this year, and we will present this vision today at the UCG, and I think today we will receive good support from our partners. - said Fedorov.

He added that Russia chooses to strike civilians and energy infrastructure because it cannot achieve success on the battlefield.

We see that Russia is fighting our civilians, Russia is fighting our civilian infrastructure, with heating and power plants. They launched at least 24 ballistic missiles. You sent PAC3 interceptor missiles, this is very important for us. - added Fedorov.

Recall

On February 12, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov will participate in a meeting of NATO defense ministers. They will discuss military support for Ukraine and strengthening collective security in Europe.