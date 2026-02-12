$43.030.06
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine's battlefield strategy is working and will be presented at Ramstein - Fedorov

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov will present his vision for countering Russia to partners. He noted that Ukraine destroyed 35,000 Russians in December and 30,000 in January.

Ukraine's battlefield strategy is working and will be presented at Ramstein - Fedorov

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov stated that during today's meeting in the "Ramstein" format, he will present his vision for countering Russia to partners. Fedorov said this before the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, as reported by UNN.

Our strategy is working. We destroyed 35,000 Russians in December, 30,000 Russians in January. And we have our vision for this year, and we will present this vision today at the UCG, and I think today we will receive good support from our partners.

- said Fedorov.

He added that Russia chooses to strike civilians and energy infrastructure because it cannot achieve success on the battlefield.

We see that Russia is fighting our civilians, Russia is fighting our civilian infrastructure, with heating and power plants. They launched at least 24 ballistic missiles. You sent PAC3 interceptor missiles, this is very important for us.

- added Fedorov.

On February 12, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov will participate in a meeting of NATO defense ministers. They will discuss military support for Ukraine and strengthening collective security in Europe.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

