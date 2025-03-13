Ukraine will never agree to freeze the conflict, US partners are also against such a scenario - Yermak
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, stated that Ukraine will not agree to freeze the conflict, and its position coincides with the position of American partners in this. Both sides are against scenarios such as "Minsk-3".
We have very clearly stated that we will never go for a frozen conflict. We are definitely against it, and here our positions are completely in line with our American partners. They are also against the frozen one, they are also against the so-called "Minsk-3", or some agreements, like the Budapest Memorandum, or others, which, unfortunately, did not work, everyone is aware of this, everyone has drawn their conclusions
He noted that there is a lot of work ahead and the main thing is that Ukraine is not alone.
Ukraine with partners, also with our European partners, we are in constant contact, we inform them what is happening. And I think that those who followed, saw even a separate provision, which is recorded that we agreed with our American partners that representatives of Europe will definitely take part in the peace process
Let us remind
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated his readiness for a truce with Ukraine for 30 days. However, according to him, there are certain conditions for this.