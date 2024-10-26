Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea in Europe - Zelenskyy
The President of Ukraine warned of the possible involvement of North Korean military in the war against Ukraine. Zelenskyy called on partners to increase support and pressure on russia to prevent an escalation of the conflict.
The DPRK soldiers may be on the battlefield against Ukraine in the coming days. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an evening address, UNN reports.
moscow is determined to continue its aggression. They don't want anything else there. And that is why they are trying to increase their defense production, and that is by circumventing sanctions. And that is why they are increasingly taking North Korea as an ally, and any day now their soldiers may be on the battlefield against Ukraine. Ukraine will be forced to actually fight against North Korea in Europe. These are the conditions when the lack of stronger decisions by partners to support Ukraine only encourages putin to invest further in terror
The President added that the world can stop the war from unfolding, but it requires concrete steps. Ukraine has provided them in the Victory Plan.
This is what will prevent the perpetrators of the war from becoming even more aggressive. We expect the necessary greater pressure on russia. We expect more support for Ukraine. And it will be fair
He noted that the next week will be a time of active work with partners to support our soldiers at the front and for the sake of our strategy to force russia to end the war. According to him, Ukraine is preparing important signals of support.
According to The New York Times, 5,000 North Korean soldiers from an elite unit will arrive in the Kursk region of russia by Monday. It is not yet known what role they will play in the hostilities against Ukraine.
