Ukraine will be covered by variable cloudiness: where to expect thunderstorms and gusts of wind on June 26 26 June 2025
Kyiv • UNN
On June 26, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, short-term rains and thunderstorms will pass in the Left Bank. Air temperature will fluctuate from 19° to 32° depending on the region, wind is western, north-western, with gusts up to 20 m/s.
On Thursday, June 26, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to weather forecasters, a brief rain is expected in the Left Bank during the day, in some places a thunderstorm, in the rest of the territory - without precipitation.
Wind westerly, north-westerly, 7-12 m/s, in the afternoon in Ukraine, except for the western regions, gusts of 15-20 m/s. Temperature ... in the afternoon 22-27°, in the southern part and in Transcarpathia 28-32°, in the northern regions 19-24°
In Kyiv and the region on Thursday it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. Air temperature - 21-23°.
