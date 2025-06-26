$41.790.08
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 07:38 PM
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
June 25, 02:34 PM
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
June 25, 01:08 PM
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
June 25, 12:15 PM
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
June 25, 10:31 AM
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
June 25, 08:45 AM
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
June 24, 05:30 PM
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
Ukraine will be covered by variable cloudiness: where to expect thunderstorms and gusts of wind on June 26 26 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1404 views

On June 26, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, short-term rains and thunderstorms will pass in the Left Bank. Air temperature will fluctuate from 19° to 32° depending on the region, wind is western, north-western, with gusts up to 20 m/s.

On Thursday, June 26, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, a brief rain is expected in the Left Bank during the day, in some places a thunderstorm, in the rest of the territory - without precipitation.

Wind westerly, north-westerly, 7-12 m/s, in the afternoon in Ukraine, except for the western regions, gusts of 15-20 m/s. Temperature ... in the afternoon 22-27°, in the southern part and in Transcarpathia 28-32°, in the northern regions 19-24°

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Thursday it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. Air temperature - 21-23°.

