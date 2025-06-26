Ukraine will be covered by variable cloudiness: where to expect thunderstorms and gusts of wind on June 26 26 June 2025

On Thursday, June 26, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, a brief rain is expected in the Left Bank during the day, in some places a thunderstorm, in the rest of the territory - without precipitation.

Wind westerly, north-westerly, 7-12 m/s, in the afternoon in Ukraine, except for the western regions, gusts of 15-20 m/s. Temperature ... in the afternoon 22-27°, in the southern part and in Transcarpathia 28-32°, in the northern regions 19-24° - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Thursday it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. Air temperature - 21-23°.

