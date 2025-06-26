$41.790.08
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 07:38 PM • 11761 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 33092 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 49569 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
June 25, 02:34 PM • 55991 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
June 25, 01:08 PM • 59353 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
June 25, 12:15 PM • 52619 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
June 25, 10:31 AM • 56172 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
June 25, 08:45 AM • 63590 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 77342 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 105451 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
Crimean Tatar Flag Day, World Refrigeration Day: What is celebrated on June 26 26 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

June 26 marks four important events: Crimean Tatar Flag Day, International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, Cosmetologist Day, and Toothbrush Day. Today is also World Refrigeration Day and the Day of Remembrance of St. David of Thessaloniki.

Crimean Tatar Flag Day, World Refrigeration Day: What is celebrated on June 26

Today, June 26, is the Day of the Crimean Tatar Flag, a professional holiday celebrated by cosmetologists, as today is Cosmetologist Day, and also today is the birthday of the toothbrush, writes UNN

Day of the Crimean Tatar Flag

The Day of the Crimean Tatar Flag is celebrated annually on June 26. This holiday was established to honor the national flag of the Crimean Tatars - a symbol of their identity, struggle for rights, freedom and return to their native land.

The flag was first approved by the Kurultai of the Crimean Tatar people in 1917.

The Flag Day was initiated in 2010 by Crimean Tatar activists, and after the occupation of Crimea by Russia in 2014, this holiday became even more important as a symbol of resistance.

The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year16.06.25, 22:28 • 230039 views

International Day in Support of Victims of Torture

In many countries around the world, various events are held to mark the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture. The event was initiated by the United Nations in 1997. 

In 1948, the world community condemned cruel treatment that degrades the dignity and value of the individual. And in 1975, a Declaration was adopted, which spoke about the protection of people who are subjected to cruel treatment.

Today, the international agreement is supported by 162 states. According to its norms, persons who use torture may be subject to criminal prosecution in the territory of any country, regardless of the place of the crime and regardless of citizenship. Since 1988, the Committee against Torture has been operating, whose task is to monitor the implementation of these rules by the participating countries.

Torture and abuse of ordinary people have become a disgusting symbol of the cruelty of Russian aggressors in the war with Ukraine.

PACE: 95% of Ukrainian prisoners of war are subjected to torture - resolution25.06.25, 00:34 • 2896 views

Cosmetologist Day

The word "cosmetology" was first used in the 20s of the XX century. In translation from Greek, it means "the art of decorating". But information about cosmetologists is found in the history of Ancient Rome, who were called cosmetae. Only priests possessed this profession. They helped women hide skin imperfections. The priests made ointments from various plants, which were used for medicinal purposes.

To look attractive, Egyptian women of that time mixed sand with ash and crushed bricks for washing. To get a blush on their cheeks, they rubbed iris juice into their skin, which, as a result of irritation, gave it the desired color.

In the XVI century. professional artists were invited to apply makeup. Therefore, in order not to erase the paint from the face, they washed as little as possible.

The first cosmetology guide is considered to be a scroll of papyrus found in an Egyptian tomb, the length of which reached more than 20 meters. It contained various recommendations for skin care. Some recipes from that period are still used today.

TikTok's popular skincare routines have almost no effect - study09.06.25, 14:20 • 3014 views

Toothbrush Birthday

The first mass production of toothbrushes was organized by an Englishman, William Addis, on June 26, 1780. Therefore, this date now marks the birthday of the toothbrush. The first mentions of the toothbrush were found in the history of the countries of the Ancient East. They looked like a stick made of trees containing essential oil, sharpened on one side and soaked on the other. After some time, the Chinese came up with the idea of attaching Siberian pig bristles to a bamboo stick. 

In Europe, the toothbrush became popular in the middle of the XVII century. In 1840, France and Germany began to produce tooth cleaning products, the shape of which was more similar to modern ones.

1959 was remembered by the appearance of the first electric toothbrush in Switzerland.

How to brush your teeth properly: simple and effective tips20.03.24, 07:03 • 25489 views

World Refrigeration Day

On June 26, 2019, the world community celebrated World Refrigeration Day for the first time. On this day in 1824, the outstanding British scientist, Lord Kelvin Thomson, who created the temperature scale, was born.

This event is dedicated to informing the public about the importance of the refrigeration industry in the development of many areas of human activity, for example, medicine and pharmaceuticals, the food industry.

The weather forecaster told when the heat is expected in Ukraine25.06.25, 12:21 • 2926 views

Church holiday 

In the Orthodox calendar, today is the day of memory of the holy venerable David of Thessaloniki. Saint David was born in Thessaloniki (modern Thessaloniki, Greece) in a Christian family. The exact date of his birth is unknown, but it is believed that he lived around the IX–X centuries. Already in his youth, David was distinguished by deep piety, humility and a desire for spiritual life.

The venerable David of Thessaloniki renounced the joys of earthly life, lived in a hut for 70 years, being in constant prayer, enduring heat and cold. Having received the gift of miracle working from God, he healed many from diseases. The holy ascetic was a true source of faith for many thirsty souls.

A consecrated cross was installed on the Trinity Gate Church in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra16.04.25, 10:12 • 6384 views

