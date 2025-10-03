Ukraine will be covered by heterogeneous weather: forecast for the weekend of October 4 and 5

On the weekend of October 4-5, the weather in Ukraine will be heterogeneous: the coldest weather is expected in the west, and the warmest in the east and southeast. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

In the western regions, within +9+12 degrees; in the northern regions, +12+14 degrees; in the center of Ukraine, +12+18 degrees; in the south, +15+19, in Crimea, up to +20 degrees; in the east, +15+18 degrees.

On Saturday, October 4, rains are expected in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Chernivtsi regions. In the evening, precipitation in the form of rain will spread to the central part and northern regions: in the rest of Ukraine, there will be no precipitation.

On Sunday, October 5, rains will be in the south (except Odesa region), as well as in the west and, in places, in the east.

In Kyiv, during the weekend, it will be mostly without precipitation, except for a possible light rain on Saturday evening. The daytime air temperature will fluctuate within merciful limits, +14, +15 degrees are expected in the capital. - Didenko clarified.

