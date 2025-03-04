Ukraine will be able to meet 100% of its artillery needs this year - Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine plans to meet 100% of its artillery needs through domestic production this year and to manufacture over 2.5 million drones. Over the past three years, the defense industry has grown to $35 billion.
Ukraine is producing its own artillery and will be able to meet 100% of its artillery needs with domestic production this year. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference, reports UNN.
This year we plan to increase weapons production to 50% of our needs. Today, Ukraine produces all types of drones for its own use and can effectively meet almost all drone needs: maritime, aerial, and ground. Today, Ukraine is producing its own artillery and throughout this year we will be able to meet 100% of our artillery needs with domestic production
According to him, Ukraine has started and is actively increasing the production of artillery shells and this year will be able to provide a large percentage of 155mm, 105mm, and 122mm artillery shells.
These shells are manufactured in Ukraine. The production of mines for 80mm and 120mm mortars is at an extremely high percentage. Almost the entire need can be met by Ukrainian production
In addition, according to Shmyhal, work is underway on the development of the "Danish model," which involves directing financial resources from allies directly to the Ukrainian defense industry. For 2024, nearly $1 billion has been attracted under this mechanism.
Shmyhal also reported that over the past three years, the infrastructure for drone production has been fully built, and today our country produces the most military drones of all types in the world.
"Last year, over 1 million drones were produced, and this year it is planned to produce over 2.5 million drones. More than 500 companies are working on this," the Prime Minister noted.
Supplement
Shmyhal reported that over the past three years, Ukraine has significantly strengthened its defense-industrial complex. Today, the capabilities of the defense industry have increased to $35 billion, and the volume of production in Ukraine has increased several times.
In February 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine approved for operation over 100 new models of weapons and military equipment (WME), of which over 90% are developments by Ukrainian enterprises.
Shmyhal stated that in the event of a cessation of support from the EU and the USA, Ukraine's only plan is to win and survive.