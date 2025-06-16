Ukrainian seeds are officially recognized in the EU: decision supported by the European Parliament

The European Parliament and the Council of the EU have officially recognized the Ukrainian seed certification system for beet, sunflower, rapeseed and soybean as complying with the norms of the European Union. This decision opens the way for Ukraine to fully export seeds to the EU, which is an important step in the European integration of the agricultural sector. This was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, writes UNN.

Details

As noted, the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have decided to recognize the equivalence of the Ukrainian seed certification system for beet, sunflower, rapeseed and soybean to the requirements of EU legislation.

This historic decision is the result of many years of work by Ukrainian authorities together with associations and experts in the agricultural sector. It was adopted and supported by the European Parliament and the Council of the EU - said the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval.

Recall

