Ukrainian seeds are officially recognized in the EU: decision supported by the European Parliament

$41.450.04
47.690.39
ukenru
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 3216 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 14741 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
08:24 AM • 44574 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 42863 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
06:29 AM • 51786 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 50743 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 51372 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 75412 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 129550 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 116848 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
4.8m/s
36%
748mm
Popular news
Britain appoints a woman as head of MI-6 for the first time in history: who will head the special serviceJune 16, 01:59 AM • 46725 views
Negotiations instead of weapons: the US is effectively stopping military aid to UkraineJune 16, 02:17 AM • 87886 views
Iran attacked Israel with ballistic missiles: hit a residential high-rise building, dozens injured (video)June 16, 02:54 AM • 88816 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayers09:34 AM • 37572 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu09:40 AM • 26051 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu09:40 AM • 26136 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayers09:34 AM • 37729 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 124370 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 196513 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 254542 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosen09:17 AM • 18626 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 60466 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 56358 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 154087 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 81728 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
The Washington Post

Ukrainian seeds are officially recognized in the EU: decision supported by the European Parliament

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

The European Parliament and the Council of the EU have recognized the Ukrainian seed certification system for beet, sunflower, rapeseed, and soy as equivalent to EU standards. This paves the way for the full export of seeds to the EU.

Ukrainian seeds are officially recognized in the EU: decision supported by the European Parliament

The European Parliament and the Council of the EU have officially recognized the Ukrainian seed certification system for beet, sunflower, rapeseed and soybean as complying with the norms of the European Union. This decision opens the way for Ukraine to fully export seeds to the EU, which is an important step in the European integration of the agricultural sector. This was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, writes UNN.

Details

As noted, the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have decided to recognize the equivalence of the Ukrainian seed certification system for beet, sunflower, rapeseed and soybean to the requirements of EU legislation.

This historic decision is the result of many years of work by Ukrainian authorities together with associations and experts in the agricultural sector. It was adopted and supported by the European Parliament and the Council of the EU

- said the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval.

Recall

Earlier, the EU Council granted Ukraine and Moldova equivalence to EU requirements for field inspections and seed production standards. This opens the way for the export of Ukrainian and Moldovan seeds to the EU market.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

EconomyAgronomy news
Vitaliy Koval
European Parliament
Council of the European Union
European Union
Ukraine
Moldova
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9