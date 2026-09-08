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Ukraine Was Ready to Receive a U.S. Aircraft: Zelenskyy Revealed Details of the Delegation’s Arrival in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 890 views

Ukraine was ready to receive the American delegation by aircraft via Boryspil or Zhulyany. For security reasons, the United States chose to travel by train.

Ukraine Was Ready to Receive a U.S. Aircraft: Zelenskyy Revealed Details of the Delegation’s Arrival in Kyiv

Ukraine was ready to receive the American delegation, which arrived in Kyiv by train, although it could have come by plane; however, the American side chose rail transport for security reasons. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a conversation with journalists on September 8, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Ukrainian leader,  the airports were technically ready to receive the American plane carrying the negotiating delegation. This included, in particular, the airports "Boryspil" and "Zhulyany."

Ukraine was ready to receive the American plane. The plane with the negotiating delegation, so both Boryspil and Zhulyany could be used

- the president said.

At the same time, he noted that the Russians had tried to demonstrate the absence of security in Ukraine. According to Zelenskyy, Russian forces struck the runways of both airports.

The president also clarified that official Kyiv had worked out an alternative option for the American delegation’s arrival via Belarus, in particular through Gomel, from where Kyiv could have been reached by car in approximately three hours.

We also worked out this format. Our security service worked everything out and was ready to receive them. But American security chose to travel by train

- Zelenskyy noted.

He added that the American delegation had positively assessed the train journey and expressed hope that its representatives would return to Kyiv again without lengthy pauses.

Zelenskyy particularly emphasized that American representatives had already visited Moscow several times, whereas the current visit to Kyiv was their first.

They have been to Moscow many times, and this is their first time in Kyiv. I am grateful that they are in Kyiv, but I would like them to come more often, in order to demonstrate a balance of respect for both Moscow and Kyiv. This is important to us

- the president said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy suggested that during the next visit the American delegation might use a plane. He proposed leaving the American aircraft in Poland or another country neighboring Ukraine, and then using the Ukrainian presidential plane.

We remind you

On September 6, Trump’s special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff arrived in Kyiv by train after a visit to Moscow.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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