Ukraine wants to discuss a 30-day ceasefire in London, not Trump's "peace plan" - Axios

The Ukrainian delegation at the talks in London on Wednesday would like to discuss a 30-day ceasefire, not the framework of the "peace plan" of US President Donald Trump, the American publication Axios reports, according to UNN.

Details

The official said that "in the last 24 hours, there have been signs from the Ukrainians that they would like to discuss a 30-day ceasefire during Wednesday's meetings in London, rather than the framework of the Trump peace plan."

Addition

According to Sky News, the discussions will take place among senior officials of five countries, not top diplomats, although the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is also still to be in the British capital and, as is known, will hold a bilateral meeting with the head of the British Foreign Ministry David Lammy.



