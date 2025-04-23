$41.520.14
The price of gas for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz
07:58 AM • 4422 views

April 22, 06:22 PM • 32169 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 67836 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 103238 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 99015 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 117186 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 173267 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 125635 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227474 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 120029 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Ukraine wants to discuss a 30-day ceasefire in London, not Trump's "peace plan" - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

• 1710 views

 • 1710 views

The Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations in London intends to discuss a 30-day ceasefire. According to Sky News, the negotiations will be held between officials from five countries.

The Ukrainian delegation at the talks in London on Wednesday would like to discuss a 30-day ceasefire, not the framework of the "peace plan" of US President Donald Trump, the American publication Axios reports, according to UNN.

Details

The official said that "in the last 24 hours, there have been signs from the Ukrainians that they would like to discuss a 30-day ceasefire during Wednesday's meetings in London, rather than the framework of the Trump peace plan."

The US expects Ukraine's response to its peace plan on Wednesday – Axios23.04.25, 04:13 • 2854 views

Addition

According to Sky News, the discussions will take place among senior officials of five countries, not top diplomats, although the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is also still to be in the British capital and, as is known, will hold a bilateral meeting with the head of the British Foreign Ministry David Lammy.

Negotiations on the war in Ukraine in London will be held without top diplomats - Sky News23.04.25, 09:59 • 1754 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
David Lammy
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
London
