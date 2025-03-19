Ukraine, together with its partners, is working on a plan to achieve peace and security guarantees - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine, together with its partners, is working on a peace plan and security guarantees. Support for Ukraine on its path to membership in the EU and NATO is also being discussed.
Kyiv, together with partners, is working on a plan to achieve peace and reliable security guarantees for Ukraine. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.
Zelenskyy said that today during a meeting with the Speaker of the Finnish Parliament, Jussi Halla-aho, leaders of political groups and heads of parliamentary committees, he spoke about steps for a just end to the war.
Our state, together with partners, is working on a plan to achieve peace and reliable security guarantees for Ukraine. Special attention is paid to supporting Ukraine on its path to membership in the EU and NATO
The President noted that Ukraine is happy to be in the circle of friends, and thanked the Parliament and all political groups for their unanimous support of Ukraine and Ukrainians.
We are grateful that the voice of Finnish parliamentarians regarding support for Ukraine in European institutions and on the international stage is pro-Ukrainian and sounds loud
Addition
Zelenskyy reported that our state has a list of critical facilities that Russia should not shell if it wants to avoid strikes on targets on its own territory. The head of state indicated that this list will be handed over to the partners of our state.
Zelenskyy also reported that a partial ceasefire and navigation security will be discussed at the next meeting in Saudi Arabia.