Ukraine to revise business rules to help economy - Deputy Economy Minister

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103148 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130504 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131175 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172561 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170055 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277018 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178006 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167044 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148743 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245476 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102759 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 93893 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 90936 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100510 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 45094 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277018 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245476 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230678 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256102 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241935 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 11074 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130504 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104142 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104243 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120509 views
Ukraine to revise business rules to help economy - Deputy Economy Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23720 views

Ukraine's government is working to overhaul its business regulatory system, abolishing hundreds of documents to help stimulate the war-torn economy.

Ukraine's government is working to overhaul the business regulatory system with the abolition and updating of hundreds of documents to help businesses and stimulate the war-torn economy, Deputy Economy Minister Oleksiy Sobolev told Reuters in an interview, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, the reform to review about 1,300 existing regulations, licenses, and permits began last year. About 100 documents have already been canceled. "Another 400 procedures will be canceled this year, and 500 procedures will be updated and digitized," Oleksiy Sobolev, the deputy economy minister overseeing the changes, told Reuters.

"The main idea is that now people must either fight or work," Sobolev said in an interview. - "Therefore, we need to create an environment that does not interfere with business and where business can operate in the most favorable conditions.

In 2022, the economy shrank by about a third, the largest year-on-year decline in Ukraine's 30 years of independence. Thanks to billions of dollars in financial aid from Ukraine's Western allies, the government has maintained economic stability and businesses have adapted to the realities of wartime.

In particular, Ukraine's small and medium-sized businesses have proven to be adaptive, helping the economy as a whole, Sobolev said.

"SMEs in Ukraine are diversified, diverse, and this contributes to economic stability. SMEs adapt faster, we really see this resilience in SMEs, so it is important for us to support them," he said.

According to Sobolev's estimates, after the regulatory changes are made, companies will be able to save between UAH 12 and 13 billion (USD 320-345 million) annually.

According to him, agriculture, a key sector and the main source of hard currency income, will benefit the most from the ongoing reform.

The revision of the rules was also part of Kyiv's homework, Sobolev said, as the government continues to work with the European Union on a four-year funding program for Ukraine.

Earlier this month, the EU approved a €50 billion package. Sobolev confirmed that the government hopes to receive €18 billion in budget support this year.

Precondition, revision and immobilised Russian assets: the EU's official decision on EUR 50 billion for Ukraine01.02.24, 16:40 • 29053 views

A total of 39 billion euros will be allocated to Ukraine's budget until 2027. Sobolev said that the government hopes that most of this amount will be received in the first two years.

The Ukrainian government also wants to increase economic self-sufficiency, and the EU package includes €8 billion intended to attract more investment in priority sectors that can boost economic growth.

The priority sectors are agriculture, energy, information technology, logistics and transport, and industry.

Sobolev expects access to capital for Ukrainian businesses to improve this year, noting that profitable projects and transparency will be key.

"Together with the Europeans, we expect that this will help attract up to $30-40 billion in additional investments to Ukraine over the next four years," he said.

Ukraine is preparing an action plan for the IMF to preserve funding if US aid is suspended - Bloomberg09.02.24, 14:00 • 22847 views

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
reutersReuters
european-unionEuropean Union
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising