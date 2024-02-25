More than a million FVP drones will be produced this year - Fedorov

More than a million FVP drones will be produced this year, among other types of UAVs. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports.

We have 300,000 engineers and 200 companies that produce only UAVs... At the end of last year, President Zelensky announced a plan to produce more than a million drones this year. And the whole government team is working on it... And hundreds of thousands of UAVs have already been contracted. And this goal will be fulfilled this year. And there will be more than a million FVP drones alone, and in general, in each direction, but also reconnaissance, strike, long-range kamikaze UAVs, boats, ground platforms, and electronic warfare - all this will be more this year