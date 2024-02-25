More than a million FVP drones will be produced this year - Fedorov

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 45128 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 178752 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 104493 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 356201 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 288922 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 209144 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242268 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254166 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160331 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372735 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 113825 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 108680 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 38142 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 51756 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 101884 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 101978 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 178753 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 356203 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 239845 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 288923 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 4220 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 31122 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 51821 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 38207 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 108747 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

More than a million FVP drones will be produced this year - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22208 views

The Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine announced that this year Ukraine will produce more than 1 million FVP drones, as well as other types of UAVs to help liberate the occupied territories.

More than a million FVP drones will be produced this year - Fedorov

More than a million FVP drones will be produced this year, among other types of UAVs. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports.  

We have 300,000 engineers and 200 companies that produce only UAVs... At the end of last year, President Zelensky announced a plan to produce more than a million drones this year. And the whole government team is working on it... And hundreds of thousands of UAVs have already been contracted. And this goal will be fulfilled this year. And there will be more than a million FVP drones alone, and in general, in each direction, but also reconnaissance, strike, long-range kamikaze UAVs, boats, ground platforms, and electronic warfare - all this will be more this year

- Fedorov said.

Drones with artificial intelligence are already being tested by some units of the Armed Forces at the front - Sukharevskyi20.02.24, 20:45 • 31812 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarTechnologies
Mikhail Fedorov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08