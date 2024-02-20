Drones with artificial intelligence are already being tested by some units of the Armed Forces at the front - Sukharevskyi

Some units at the front are already testing pilot projects of drones with artificial intelligence. Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this during a briefing, UNN reports.

"There are such attempts. The systems are in place. And I want to say right away that this is a very complicated process in terms of organizing and implementing the use of these drones at the frontline in combat. There are nuances. For example, how do we distinguish an artificial intelligence image from a real one? By the number of fingers and so on. This number of fingers in the picture is exactly the point that we will need to implement at the front," Sukharevsky said, commenting on the information about providing Ukraine with artificial intelligence drones.

He noted that some artificial intelligence systems are currently being tested at the front.

"This work is underway. Even some pilot projects are already being tested by individual pilots and units at the front. That is why I believe in the near-term development of this area and hope for the help of our partners," added Sukharevsky.

Bloomberg reportedthat the United Kingdom and its allies plan to provide Ukraine with Swarm drones with artificial intelligence.

